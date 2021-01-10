Local bike team is blazing a trail

From left, Cru Norton, Shiloh Claussen, Connor Bagley and Devin White represented Gold City Composite on race days this fall in the new mountain bike team’s inaugural season racing in the Georgia Interscholastic Cycling League in 2020.

There’s a new team in town that specializes in outdoor adventure and endurance. Preferably on two wheels. Gold City Composite is Lumpkin County’s new mountain biking squad. As an official chapter of…