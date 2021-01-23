ConnectAbility Photography Project pics visible around town

Body

Nugget photographers are taking the day off for this story.

Instead we’re letting the real professionals take over.

Those pros would be the artists behind ConnectAbility’s A Thousand Words Photography Project.

“The project consists of teams of photographers with and without disabilities,” said ConnectAbility founder Jacqueline Daniel. “We match them up and they take pictures together based on what the theme is each year.”

This year that theme was color-based.

Team Gold, Team Red, Team Green, Team Burgundy and more fanned out across the county far and wide in search of scenic shots or head-turning close-ups. And, in the process, told a little something about themselves through the pictures they captured.

“Hence the thousand words,” said Daniel. “A picture is worth a thousand words and for some folks these are their words, the images and stories that they share.”

This year those images will be visible around town since the usual photography show gala is going outdoors and virtual.

‘”We have been planning to do an exhibit and reception at the library,” said Daniel. “But that didn’t happen. The outdoor event is inspired by COVID.”

The outdoor proceedings kicked off over the weekend with a socially distant show in Hancock Park.

It was cold and it was snowy, but the people still came.

“I would have been happy if anybody showed up,” said Daniel with a laugh. “It was so cold outside, but we actually had about 30 people show up and I was really pleased.”

If you missed out there’s several chances to see the work of the ConnectAbility photographers around town and online.

Starting today the exhibit will be on display at the Lumpkin County Library, before moving to the sidewalk stretch at App Studios on North Grove Street.

Those who would like to browse and bid on the photos can visit connectabilityinc.org. You can also secure your spot for the Thousands Words Virtual Gala which will stream live online on Saturday, January 30 at 6 p.m.

And even though the pandemic may have complicated this year’s event, Daniel said the outdoor setting might be worth holding onto.

“COVID precautions brought the art show outdoors this year,” she said. “But it might just stay that way.”