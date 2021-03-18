Clearing ground on Crown Mountain

Body

A sign that reads "Hotel Coming Soon" has been posted on the edge of partially-cleared property belonging to landowner Roberta Green-Garrett on Crown Mountain for months.

And last week crews continued to clear more trees, eventually opening a clear view to downtown.

However, officials stated that no building plans have been submitted to the City.

Community Development Director Kevin L. Herrit said the only request submitted is a land disturbance permit to clear trees.

Herrit said that for any construction to proceed, the builder would submit a simultaneous site plan and building plan for City approval.

Attempts to reach landowner Green-Garrett were not returned as of press-time.