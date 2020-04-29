—Fishing teams can now compete in GHSA sport

Body

The LCHS bass fishing team may finally start to reel in some recognition for all the hard work that its members have put into the sport of tournament fishing over the past two seasons after it was announced by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) that bass fishing will be an officially sanctioned sport beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

“I think it’s a blessing,” said Ryan Mills, a captain for Lumpkin’s bass fishing team of Avery Mills and Harris Taylor. “I really think it is going to advertise the sport and that will give more recognition to the kids that put a lot of hard work into it.”

It would be well deserved recognition for Lumpkin, as three of its teams were ranked in the Top 25 out of . . .

