—Youth Wrestling Club enjoys successful year

Body

Lumpkin County Youth Wrestling Club coach and former LCHS standout wrestler Tristin Duckworth will tell anyone who will listen just how successful the team’s 2019 season went.

“The season was nothing short of spectacular,” said Duckworth. “I am proud of every kid on the team. We had close to 60 at the beginning of the season.”

Duckworth, in his first year of coaching, led the LC Youth Wrestling Club to a highly successful season that included a State Tournament appearance and two State Champions.

Duckworth’s passion for the sport, which he excelled at during his high school career, fueled him to teach younger generations to love the sport as well.

“Wrestling in a extremely hard sport,” Duckworth said. “It requires a certain amount of . . .

To read the full article, click here.