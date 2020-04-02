—Youth Wrestling Club enjoys successful year

  • LEFT: Caroline Cunningham celebrates her State Championship title with Lumpkin County Youth Wrestling Club coach Tristin Duckworth and her wrestling idol Kaylee Seabolt. RIGHT: Caleb Yorkey shows off his State Champion belt and medal after an overtime win in the finals. Yorkey became the first USA wrestling champion for Lumpkin County in years.
    LEFT: Caroline Cunningham celebrates her State Championship title with Lumpkin County Youth Wrestling Club coach Tristin Duckworth and her wrestling idol Kaylee Seabolt. RIGHT: Caleb Yorkey shows off his State Champion belt and medal after an overtime win in the finals. Yorkey became the first USA wrestling champion for Lumpkin County in years.

Lumpkin County Youth Wrestling Club coach and former LCHS standout wrestler Tristin Duckworth will tell anyone who will listen just how successful the team’s 2019 season went.
“The season was nothing short of spectacular,” said Duckworth. “I am proud of every kid on the team. We had close to 60 at the beginning of the season.”
Duckworth, in his first year of coaching, led the LC Youth Wrestling Club to a highly successful season that included a State Tournament appearance and two State Champions.
Duckworth’s passion for the sport, which he excelled at during his high school career, fueled him to teach younger generations to love the sport as well.
“Wrestling in a extremely hard sport,” Duckworth said. “It requires a certain amount of . . .

To read the full article, click here.