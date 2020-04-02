—Sheriff race—Jarrard and Jones vie for office

Body

The race for the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office is underway as incumbent Stacy Jarrard will face former Lumpkin County deputy Jack Jones in the May 19 General Primary.

Both candidates are on the Republican ballot.

As Election Day nears The Nugget will be profiling each contender in other local races as well.

STACY JARRARD

Incumbent Stacy Jarrard has served as Lumpkin County’s sheriff since 2009.

He said he is running for a fourth term to “continue to be a public servant to the community. That’s been my heart my entire life.”

A lifelong resident, Jarrard began his law enforcement career in . . .

