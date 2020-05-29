—Region 7-AAA gets new look for 2020 football season

Body

The 2020-21 sports season will see Lumpkin coaches, players and fans waving goodbye to rival East Hall, powerhouse Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) and the Rebels of Fannin County while reigniting their long-time bad blood against West Hall, White County and Gilmer after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) realigned Region 7-AAA for the upcoming school year.

There will be no love lost with GAC exiting the region, but Lumpkin faithful will miss out on an old school rivalry by the conference losing the Vikings of East Hall. Also leaving Region 7-AAA is Fannin County.

Even though the Indians will be losing their rivalry games versus the Vikings, long-time contention will be refueled with the addition of Gilmer, White County and West Hall to the region next season.

Remaining in the region are Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Cherokee Bluff and North Hall.

Here’s a look at each of the seven members of the new Region 7-AAA football teams’ records from last season . . .

