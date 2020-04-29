—Proposed land deal may displace karate studio

Body

The coronavirus hit many local businesses in the pocketbook. However, Brad Bowelle, owner of Brad’s United Karate, is bracing for a double whammy. As his Mechanicsville Road studio reels from the COVID-related closures, a pending school system land deal may mean relocation for the local business.

“It’s been a wonderful run with Lumpkin County, and I hope to be able to continue serving here,” he told The Nugget last week.

Brad’s United has been at its present location for the last 11 years. It’s there in a yellow pre-fab building that he teaches between 75 and 100 students of all ages a mixture of karate, Jiu Jitsu and Tae Kwon Do.

However, his longtime tenancy at his downtown location will likely be coming to an end this summer since the property which he now rents is under . . .

