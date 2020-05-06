Free testing arrives as COVID-19 spreads

Body

The Georgia National Guard will arrive this Friday to provide free COVID-19 testing for all who want it.

“You don’t need a doctor’s order. You don’t need to have symptoms,” said Commissioner Dr. David Miller, who helped coordinate the event. Lumpkin’s EMS will administer the drive-up tests at the Lumpkin County Health Department, 60 Mechanicsville Road Friday, May 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is no charge, and results are usually available in five-to-seven days.

The free testing arrives at a crucial moment as the virus has continued to spread throughout the region and the state.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Northeast Georgia Health Systems, which has been testing those with symptoms since late March, reported having tested 684 people at its Dahlonega testing sites.

Of those, 66 who live in Lumpkin were confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one awaiting test results.

“The number of tests administered at a NGHS location in Lumpkin County does not mean the person tested lives in Lumpkin County. Conversely, the number of total positives reflects people who live in Lumpkin County,” said Sean Couch, Public Relations Director for NGHS.

Earlier this week 12 of those were hospitalized, but that number now stands at nine, three having been discharged.

NGHS is reporting no additional deaths in its facility. However, last week the District 2 Department of Public Health reported the death of an 86-year-old woman with underlying conditions from Lumpkin County.

TAKING THE TEST

On Friday, soldiers from the Guard will bring the 100 tests designated for Lumpkin County, help register people and administer the tests— “like an assistant in the doctor’s office,” said Sgt. Andrew Keene, 3rd Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who will be part of the group.

“We are really fortunate to have the National Guard and our EMS provide this joint testing for our residents,” said Miller. “It will help us determine the number of people in the general population who have COVID-19.”

This particular strain of the coronavirus is four times more contagious than the strains that circulate each year, Miller said.

“But it’s not as dangerous for young people who can actually be contagious without showing any symptoms and give it to others without even knowing it,” he said. “For those who have underlying conditions—obesity, COPD, diabetes and others—especially our older citizens, COVID-19 can be very serious, even deadly.”

Additional symptoms have been added to the testing criteria by the CDC, including those with chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Testing continues to be available from District 2 Public Health and scheduled through the local Health Department. (706-867-2727)

CROWDS RETURN

Meanwhile, at the Dahlonega City Council’s Monday meeting, officials took note of the rising COVID-19 numbers and a crowded weekend on the square. And they wondered aloud if future action may be required.

“I was reading through the Governor’s document and it appears that on May 13 this thing is all over and everything is back to normal again which is a little bit disturbing to think that we really believe that it’s back to normal as usual,” said councilman Johnny Ariemma. “It’s a little alarming for me reading through this.”

Mayor Sam Norton shared similar concerns.

“It’s looks like on the 13th it’s business as usual as far as restrictions from the state with the exception of the at-risk category,” said Norton. “This weekend it was definitely business as usual on the square. Downtown was packed. I don’t know if it was just the risk takers who were out or if the general population is just not interested in wearing masks. There weren’t any masks being worn on the square to speak of. And, I don’t know if everyone is aware, but if they don’t know, I believe that every business can open like a cheap suitcase [on May 13].”

Norton noted that the city should be able to make its own restrictions after Kemp’s executive order runs out.

Councilman Mitch Ridley agreed that more local action might be needed.

“I believe that as a community we may have to make some of those decisions again to shelter in place if it grows any in the coming weeks of the outbreak,” he said. “These are difficult times and we’ve never been here before and I hope that this is the last time we are here.”

Norton concluded the meeting by stressing that he and the council would do what is in the best interest of public safety for the community at the council’s standing meeting.

“We work for the taxpaying citizens right here in Dahlonega, so I don’t really care what they’re doing everywhere else,” Norton said. “We’re going to do what’s right for our community and if that’s more than we’re going to do more and if that’s less than we’ll talk about that too. But, we work for the taxpaying citizens of Dahlonega, so on the 13th we’ll make that decision.”