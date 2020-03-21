—Middle school track & field shines during home meet

Body

The only home track & field meet of the 2020 season for the LCMS track & field team may have been the last for the year after the Georgia High School Association recommended its member schools suspend all athletic activities until further notice last week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Despite the uncertainty of the what will transpire with the remainder of the 2020 season, the LCMS Indians and Lady Indians put in stellar performances during the meet versus Banks and Gilmer counties.

The Lady Indians earned first place in the team standings with 76 points to beat out Banks (36 points) and Gilmer (19 points) at the meet.

The Lady Indians picked up seven first place finishes and seven second place finishes to earn the top spot.

Kendra Peterson earned herself a first place finish in the . . .

