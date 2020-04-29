—Lumpkin wrestler Irwin signs with Reinhardt University

Body

Since he first stepped on the wrestling mat at a camp for kids as a rising sixth grader, Sam Irwin was hooked on the sport.

“I first started wrestling the summer before I was a sixth grader at Coach Matthews’ camp for kids and was instantly hooked,” said Irwin. “At first, I was doing it to be cool because it was so hard that not everyone could do it. But, eventually I started getting in some big matches with larger crowds and higher stakes and fell in love with it that way. I really hate losing, and wrestling is so physical that it stings a little extra when you drop a match. Eventually, I got sick of it and really started to do what I had to in order to improve.”

Over the years the wrestler trained hard, learned as much as he could from whoever he could, took his lumps, honed his craft and etched his name next to some of the best wrestling talent to every come out of Lumpkin County and the state of Georgia.

After winning his second straight GHSA State Championship title in his senior year this past season, Irwin announced last week that he has . . .

To read the full article, click here.