—Lumpkin County honors employees of the year

  • Donna Taylor from the Planning Department (front row, left to right), Fire/EMS’s Alex Miller and SRO Officer George Albert Sr. are Lumpkin County’s 2020 Employees of the Year. The trio were honored at last month’s BOC meeting. Standing with those being honored are (back row, from left) Public Works Director Larry Reiter; Commissioner Jeff Moran; EMS Director David Wimpy; Commissioners David Miller, Rhett Stringer, Chris Dockery; Sheriff Stacy Jarrard; and Commissioner Bobby Mayfield.
The Dahlonega Sunrise Rotary Club hands out Employee of the Year awards for the city, county, sheriff’s office and fire/ems each year, and did so even when there was only the noon Rotary Club. But when Stan Kelley took the position of Lumpkin County Manager he decided to honor those people on their home turf—at Board of Commissioners meetings.
“Each department of the county submits a one page narrative on their department’s nominee, explaining why their nominee should be the County Employee of the Year. Those are evaluated by myself and the Human Resources Director,” Kelley said. “When I review those recommendations, I am looking for the employee that has consistently exemplified our core values of trustworthiness, respect, integrity, excellence and dedication throughout the past year.”
This year’s honorees are . . .

