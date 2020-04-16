—Lumpkin athletes named Positive Athlete nominees

Body

Each year coaches nominate student athletes for the Positive Athlete in Georgia award.

The accolade is a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person. The Positive Athlete organization celebrates these student athletes with awards, corporately sponsored scholarships, unique opportunities and CNN Sports tells their stories on a national media platform to inspire other athletes. Over seven years, thousands of high school athletes have been . . .

To read the full article, click here to subscribe to The Nugget.