—Local man helps bring changes to Stone Pile intersection

Some folks just complain about the traffic. Tom Dyer does something about it.

And in 2013 that’s exactly what happened.

It was then that the local retired emergency worker set out to raise the red flag about the potential for pile-ups at the Stone Pile intersection. At the time the scenic road that traveled around the legendary final resting place of Trahlyta was plagued by questionable signage and confused drivers.

“If I can prevent one accident the effort will be fully worth my time,” he told The Nugget at the time.

Seven years later, the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 9 has transformed into a smoothly drivable roundabout. And that’s way more progress than Dyer ever expected.

“The most I was hoping for was some rumble-strips and some signs,” he said with a laugh last week.

Georgia Department of Transportation Communications Officer Katie Strickland said she’s familiar with that project. And she said there’s a good reason why the once old-timey intersection didn’t seem to follow the rules of modern road mapping.

The path pre-dates cars.

“A lot of the time roads were based of the curvature of the earth and the wagon trails that were there before we became a department,” Strickland said. “Some of what we created was what was there before.”

Dyer now lives in . . .

