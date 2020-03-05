—Literary Fest boasts big lineup for 17th year

Body

For local lovers of literature, the Dahlonega Literary Festival (DLF) is likely circled on the calendar each year. However, the 17th installment, which starts this Friday, could be the biggest one yet.

This year’s festival, which takes place mostly inside Dahlonega Baptist Church, features 36 writers with expertise in various genres, books you can eat, escape rooms and one special first.

“For the first time, we will host the launch of a major book at DLF,” Sharon Thomason, a festival volunteer, told The Nugget. “Rona Simmon’s new book, The Other Veterans of WWll: Stories from Behind the Front Lines, is published by Kent State University Press and its publication coincides with the 75th anniversary of the end of WWll.”

While Simmons will have book signings in three major museums in New Orleans, San Antonio and Savannah following the book’s release, the official launch will be in . . .

