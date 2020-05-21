—LCHS Val and Sal rise to the challenge

Body

Over the last four years Valedictorian Faith Schofield and Salutatorian Katy Carroll have made friends, earned awards and experienced a variety of challenges at Lumpkin County High School.

One of those challenges included coping with the fallout of the coronavirus. They faced a senior year like no other in the school’s—or the nation’s—recent history.

“Online school is a lot harder,” said Carroll. “But it taught me time management and how to be more focused.”

“It was unfortunate we missed all the fun parts, but it was still a unique experience,” said Schofield. “If anything, being out of the classroom makes me more grateful for the friends I’ve made and the administration. They have really shown how much they care.”

Carroll said she was also disappointed, but “thankful for the administration’s efforts to make it as good as they could—the online Honors and drive-by graduation.”

Despite the unique challenges and missed opportunities of their senior year, Schofield’s and Carroll’s list of . . .

To read the full article, click here.