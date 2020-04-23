—Kid reporters get the scoop on family news

Body

With the coronavirus and quarantines sending stress, boredom and anxiety to all-time highs, people are looking everywhere for good news.

So the Fuerstenberg’s decided to make their own.

“We were just thinking of what to do, because school is no longer going on, we have more time, and the newspaper had just come that day so we were like ‘oh, this is a good idea,’” Samuel Fuerstenberg said.

Samuel, 12, and his siblings Abigail, 10 and Benjamin, 6, teamed up to create their own personal newspaper, The Household Times, which runs weekly on Wednesdays with a circulation of one.

“Tuesday we start working on it and Wednesday is when we give it to . . .

