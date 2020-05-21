—Kenney repeats as Blitz Soccer Player of the Year

Body

Although her senior season was ended short, LCHS all-time career goal record holder Hope Kenney was named Blitz Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second straight season thanks in large part to the indelible mark she made on the pitch while playing high school soccer.

In her senior season, cut short by school shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kenney scored 20 goals and recorded two assists to finish her high school career with 96 goals and 23 assists.

“Hope Kenney has actually been impressive for four straight seasons,” said LCHS head girls soccer coach Don Brock. “She burst on the scene freshman year with . . .

