—Jenkins named Class AAA Athletic Director of the Year

In just his second year as the athletic director (AD) for LCHS, Nicky Jenkins was named the AD of the Year for Class AAA in Georgia by the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association at its recent virtual banquet and awards ceremony.

Although typically fairly humble, Jenkins was elated to be recognized for his work with LCHS’s athletics program.

“I’ve never been much on self accolades,” said Jenkins. “I’d much rather see one of our coaches or athletes be recognized. However, at this point in my career, 28 years in, it’s a good feeling. Especially the congratulatory wishes I’ve received from kids I’ve taught or coached or even high school classmates I haven’t heard from in many years.”

The AD of the Year for Class AAA honor for Jenkins is the type of recognition that . . .

