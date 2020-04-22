—Downtown hotel construction reaches new heights

Body

Though it’s been anything but business as usual on the public square lately, several stories above it’s a different story as construction has progressed at a regular pace despite the pandemic.

And as construction continues, so do the questions.

Namely the franchise partner for the hotel project is still unknown to the city, said Mayor Sam Norton.

But, he added that he is so far pleased with the work that has been done on the hotel project.

“I look forward to this downtown lodging option complementing our already vibrant Historical District,” said Norton. “I have had many potential guests inquire as to booking for weddings, festivals and college-related visits. Since there has not been any revelation of the franchise as of this time, I am telling potential guests to . . .

To read the full article, click here.

