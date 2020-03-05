—Dahlonega Science Festival returns this weekend

Body

The third annual Dahlonega Science Festival looks to give participants a glimpse into the future of science and technology, all while embracing the fun behind getting involved with science.

“This year our festival theme is "The Science of Things to Come" so our discussion panels as well as some of our talks and events have a focus on future technologies and science,” said Lesley Simanton-Coogan, a member of the festival’s council.

The Dahlonega Science Council plans to roll out several new wrinkles for this year’s festival.

“We are introducing tours of the UNG Ecological Protection Center (Come meet the Beetles!) and environmental Make & Take activities at the Vickery House,” she said. “There will be added activities at the . . .

