The Mountain Traveler Fall 2016

Fri, 10/07/2016 - 8:50am Dahlonega1

The Mountain Traveler, the area’s most comprehensive guide to experiencing Northeast Georgia, marks its 25th anniversary in a Fall issue arriving this week.

The free, 164-page magazine is being distributed throughout the community. Pick up a copy at the Dahlonega Nugget office or at select establishments in Lumpkin county.

Inside, you’ll find features about destinations, shops and restaurants for newcomers to explore, or – if you’re a longtime local – rediscover in Lumpkin County and neighboring areas.

The Mountain Traveler is a publication of Community Newspapers, Inc.

